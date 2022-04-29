CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The first day of May could see a wrinkle in outdoor activities throughout north-central West Virginia Sunday.

Almost the entire Mountain State could see some strong storms to kick off the new month.

Storm risk Sunday in West Virginia (WBOY)

The majority of West Virginia is under a Level 1 Severe Storm risk Sunday which means that we could see the potential for damaging wind gusts, power outages, and large hail.

This is on top of rounds of heavy rain which could come through the region.

Breaking down the weekend

Showers and downpours are expected to come through much of our southern and eastern counties into the morning and midday Saturday.

Saturday’s shower potential (WBOY)

Expect a wet start to the weekend as things will be somewhat drier north of Route 50. The sky will dry up from Saturday’s rain come the late afternoon and evening.

Come Sunday, round 1 of strong storms will move in through the morning and midday

Sunday morning’s shower and storm potential (WBOY)

These showers look to be more hit and miss, than anything before round 2 comes in the afternoon and evening.

Sunday afternoon and evening’s storm potential (WBOY)

These storms are the ones that could produce the hail and damaging wind gusts to the Mountain State.

By the time the system moves out of here late Sunday, there will likely be a decent amount of rain fall.

Rain accumulation forecast through Sunday evening (WBOY)

Much of north-central West Virginia will see up to a half-inch or more of precipitation with the higher elevations seeing up to an inch or more of rainfall with locally higher amounts possible.

Make sure to be on the lookout for flooding in low-lying areas, along those spots near creeks, and in areas with soft soil.

