CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – There is the potential for an April snow as we head toward the weekend.

THIS WEEKEND’S POTENTIAL SNOW

Predictor for Saturday evening (WBOY)

Snow showers are possible Saturday into Sunday across north-central West Virginia, but mainly into the foothills and higher elevations east of I-79.

Not too much snow is expected as there is a decent amount of rain that will be mixing in for the lowlands on Saturday. Sunday will be the colder day to start with snow likely along and east of I-79 through midday Sunday.

A few flakes to a dusting are possible for much of the I-79 corridor along and west of the main highway this weekend.

Snow forecast through Sunday morning (WBOY)

However, the foothills could see up to an inch or two with locally higher amounts possible. As you go above 2,000 feet in elevation, some spots could see one-to-three inches with some spots seeing as high as four to six.

The higher amounts depend on how much cold air we see and how long it sticks around; it also depends on the wind direction and how much moisture comes off of Lake Erie and Lake Michigan through the upper levels of the atmosphere.

WILL IT BE THE LAST SNOW OF THE SEASON?

After this weekend’s colder weather, Mother Nature will send a small and brief gift.

Temperature trend from April 8-14 (WBOY)

There is the possibility that these warm temperatures could mean the end to wintry weather, but trends are looking cold and wet as we head toward the middle to the end of April.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, some colder air is potentially on the way.

Temperature outlook from April 15-21 (WBOY)

From April 15th through the 21st, it is possible that north-central West Virginia could see well below-average temperatures.

So the colder air seems favorable, but what about the moisture?

Precipitation outlook from April 15-21 (WBOY)

The same forecasted time period predicts wetter than average conditions for much of the Mountain State. The combination of these two factors could mean that there is more winter in April, but details will come in as time gets closer.

Now…it’s just a waiting game.

