Crepuscular rays caught in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After snow accumulated in the foothills and mountains of north-central West Virginia, the sun made an appearance for just a little bit Friday afternoon as it peeked through the clouds like Cupid’s arrow going through a heart.

The sighting was a crepuscular ray.

According to the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, crepuscular rays occur when objects such as mountain peaks or clouds partially shadow the sun’s rays.

The name crepuscular means “relating to twilight” and these rays are observed at sunrise and sunset.