Crepuscular rays wow the Mountain State

CLARKSBURG, W. Va. – If you looked to the sky Tuesday afternoon, a halo-like ray of light came down from the clouds.

This was visible on the StormTracker 12 Weather Eye in Clarksburg at 4:20 PM this afternoon.

What are crepuscular rays? They are the sun’s rays converging on the horizon.

According to the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, crepuscular rays appear to diverge outward from the setting sun. They are visible only when the atmosphere contains enough haze or dust particles so that sunlight in unshadowed areas can be scattered toward the observer.

Usually, crepuscular rays occur during or around sunrise and sunset.

