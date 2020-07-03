Dangerous heat for Fourth of July

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – According to the journal of the United States’ third President, Thomas Jefferson, Philadelphia was an uncomfortable 94 degrees the day the Declaration of Independence was signed – July 4, 1776.

Fast forward 244 years, and that sweltering temperature is the forecast high temperature in Clarksburg on Independence Day.

Highs across north-central West Virginia are expected to be in the lower-to-middle 90s Saturday and Sunday with the chance of a pop-up shower on the Fourth of July. A chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm is in the cards for the higher elevations.

The mountains is where West Virginians should go for some relief. High temperatures will be in the lower-to-middle 80s above 2,500 feet in elevation while in portions of Randolph, Tucker, and Garrett counties.

The heat we are seeing this year is teetering on the record high for Independence Day in Clarksburg.

The hottest temperature recorded on July 4th was only two years ago in 2018 when 95 degrees was recorded in Harrison County. Expect future July 4th holidays to get warmer. According to Climate Central, the average annual July temperature has increased by 2.9 degrees.

The coolest Independence Day was in 1963 with a low of 43 degrees. The wettest Fourth of July celebration is in recent memory, as well; back in 2015, Clarksburg saw an inch and a half of rainfall that day.

A spotty shower is all that is expected in the terms of rainfall for this Independence Day as heat is the big story.

High temperatures are expected to stay in the 90s for the next seven days across the lowlands of north-central West Virginia.

In this dangerous heat, make sure to take precautions to keep all Mountaineers safe and healthy.

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated

Wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing

If possible, stay out of the sun

Reapply sunscreen and wear a hat and/or sunglasses to prevent sunburn

Stay cool in the air conditioning, pool, lake, sprinkler, or river

Reduce time outside

Keep walks with pets short

Check the back seats in hot vehicles for kids and pets

Call 9-1-1 for an emergency

