Dangerous Heat is on the way!

Heat Advisories, as well as Excessive Heat Watches and Warnings, are out for the bulk of north-central West Virginia ahead of the weekend.

We need to be prepared for what we can expect with feels like temperatures potentially topping 105 degrees thanks to highs in the 90s and dew point temperatures in the 70s.

Meteorologist Scott Sincoff breaks down the weather alerts and has some safety tips for how you and your furry friends can stay cool during a potentially dangerous heat wave coming into the Mountain State.