DANGEROUS TRAVEL: Soggy Christmas Eve to White Christmas Day

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – If you’re dreaming of a White Christmas, you’re getting a rainy Christmas Eve and cold Christmas Day along with it.

Showers will begin Thursday morning from a large cold front sweeping the nation. This is bringing moisture, and then cold air to produce snow after some rain.

The rain will become heavy after lunch with showers and downpours throughout the afternoon.

Up to an inch of rain will come down throughout our Christmas Eve.

Higher amounts of rain will be with us to the north and west as a Flash Flood Watch is out for Garrett County, Md. on Thursday.

With the rain, the wind gusts will be strong on Christmas Eve with gusts up to 45 MPH.

These damaging wind gusts may cause power outages and downed power lines as the front pushes through with the cold air causing the transition to snow and cold.

Temperatures will drop from the 50s into the 20s Thursday night causing slick and icy roadways in addition to hazardous travel as the rain changes over to snow.

Traveling will become difficult on Christmas Eve after dinner throughout the region as the weather becomes more hazardous as the night goes on. Thursday night will bring slick and icy roads, hazardous travel, as well as plenty of black ice.

By the time Santa Claus pushes through north-central West Virginia, we will see plenty of snow with a few heavy bands overnight.

Snow will weaken by Christmas morning, but it will definitely be advised to stay home to open up presents underneath the Christmas tree while keeping warm eating roasted chestnuts by an open fire.

Temperatures will be in the 20s for the lowlands Christmas morning and teens in the higher elevations.

However, with a cold wind and the snow keeping the chill, wind chill or feels like temperatures will mainly be in the single digits Friday morning.

By Friday afternoon, feels like temperatures will be below zero east of I-79 for the higher elevations.

That’s because of cold air, breezy winds, and upslope snow showers keeping on across the northern half of the Mountain State.

By the time it stops snowing here in north-central West Virginia, we will likely see 3-6″ for the majority of the region.

The foothills and higher elevations of Tucker, Randolph, Upshur, Webster, Pocahontas, Braxton, Lewis, and Pendleton counties will likely see 6-8″, but could potentially see up to ten inches of snowfall. This forecast valid as of 6 PM Wednesday.

Regardless of the snowfall, impacts from this system will make us want to stay indoors for our Christmas holiday.

Wet roadways and flooding are possible Thursday morning and afternoon, but things will turn wintry late Christmas Eve into Christmas Day.

Ice, frigid air, gusty winds, and snow will cause slick roads and hazardous travel throughout your Christmas Eve night and Christmas Day.

