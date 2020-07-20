Day six of second July heatwave, more heat on the way

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – It’s no secret that intense summer heat has been prevalent ever since the calendar switched to July across north-central West Virginia.

But how has this heat been different our typical July and summertime heat?

So far this month Morgantown has recorded fifteen 90° days. To put that into perspective, the average number of 90° July days is only 5.5! Fifteen days also ranks 5th all-time for Morgantown and there are still 11 days left in the month to add to that mark.

Morgantown isn’t the only location across the region experiencing an abnormally hot July, Elkins has also recorded six high temperatures above 90° which is well above the average of 1.4 every July.

This heat isn’t going anywhere either, temperatures will be pushing the 90° mark every day this week. Storm chances are a bit higher this week, which could cause those high temperatures to be just shy of heat wave criteria. However, factoring in the humidity, it will still be feeling hot and humid out there.

This hot pattern looks to continue through the rest of the month of July as well. The Climate Prediction Center’s 6-10 Day Temperature Outlook has much of the region in the bullseye for above average temperatures.

The CPC’s Hazard Outlook also has the entire state of West Virginia under a Moderate Risk for excessive heat to close out the month of July.

Stick with the StormTracker 12 Weather Team for all the latest on this potential record July heat.