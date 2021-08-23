“Dog Days of Summer” to end the month of August

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Very warm and humid conditions are sitting pretty across not just north-central West Virginia, but throughout Appalachia to round out the month of August.

Temperatures will be above the average high temperature of 84 degrees in Clarksburg over the next seven days. Highs will be right around or just above 90 degrees through the weekend with it feeling even hotter than that.

Why?

Dew points will be in the lower 70s and upper 60s.

The higher the dew point, the more moisture is in the air; this means that the air is more saturated and is more likely to keep your body from properly cooling down.

This is what creates the feels-like temperature, or what is known as the “Heat Index.” It will feel like the mid-to-upper 90s into the midweek.

But where is all of this coming from?

The warmth and humidity is coming from a strong area of high pressure. This provides sinking air and clears the skies for heat and humidity to come from a clockwise flow.

The high pulls extremely hot and humid air from the Gulf of Mexico out of the southwest.

It also brings in warmth out of the Atlantic Ocean and near Bermuda; that’s why this is sometimes called a “Bermuda High.”

How can I keep cool?

There are several ways to keep cool during this stretch of heat.

Firstly, make sure to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. If possible, stay out of the hot and humid weather and get into air conditioning. If you have to stay outside, try to take breaks in an air conditioned building, have cool water, or take a dip in the pool, river, or lake.

In addition – check on neighbors, elderly, and kids as well as the back seats of the car for kids and pets.

Speaking of pets, try to reduce their time outdoors during this stretch of heat. It is harder for them to cool down because of their fur.

Also, watch out for their paws on pavement as asphalt temperatures could surpass 120 degrees and could burn their paws’ pads. Reduce their time outside, replenish their water bowl, and keep walks on the grass.

