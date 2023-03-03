CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Districts of the West Virginia Divison of Highways (WVDOH) have released a statement assuring the public that they are monitoring and preparing for hazardous weather that has been forecast for West Virginia on Friday and Saturday.

The preparation comes from a State of Emergency that Gov. Jim Justice placed West Virginia under on Feb. 16, 2023. The State of Emergency has been extended for an additional 30 days after hazardous weather was forecast to occur this weekend.

“We have crews out and additional crews prepared to go out if need be,” said Tony Clark, WVDOH District 6 Engineer.

Credit: The National Weather Service

Most of the state has been placed under a Wind Advisory with some parts of the Grant and Mineral counties, as well as western Maryland receiving an Ice Storm Warning until 11 p.m. on Friday.

A High Wind Warning is also in effect until 10 a.m. on Saturday for regions of the eastern mountains. Per the National Weather Service, wind gusts of up to 55 mph are expected.

The WVDOH said that 24-hour snow removal crews will be active and operational over the weekend in all 10 West Virginia districts.

For the latest on local weather including advisories, warnings and radar, visit our StormTracker 12 News page.