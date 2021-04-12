Double Rainbows light up sky after Monday rain

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After some rain showers and downpours Monday evening, Mother Nature put on a light show as rainbows danced over Harrison County.
Rainbows usually occur after it rains as sunshine peeks through the clouds as the sky clears.
What causes the rainbow is the ray of sunlight bending through the water droplets.
Sunlight then enters the water droplet, and it slows down while bending as it goes from air to denser water.
The light reflects off of the inside of the individual water droplet and separates into its different wavelengths, represented by colors.
As the sunlight exits the droplet, that completes the rainbow.
