CLARKSBURG, W. WA. – The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the western counties of north central West Virginia until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Why the watch?



UPCOMING TEMPERATURES AND DEW POINTS

Hot & Humid air will enter our region the next few days. (WBOY IMAGE)

With temperatures anticipated of 90 degrees or more and dewpoints in the 70s, an Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for the western part of our region. This air is due to humid air being funneled into the region from the southwest. As the days progress, it would not be surprising to see supplemental counties being added to the watch.

How hot will it feel?

HEAT INDICES THE NEXT 3 DAYS (WBOY)

Heat indices could reach the triple digits, meaning the outside air will feel stifling over the coming days. These conditions could make heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke more likely. Staying cool, staying hydrated and staying out of the sun will be crucial.

How to beat the heat!

Stick with the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest weather updates on Facebook, Twitter, the StormTracker 12 app on Android and Apple devices, and on wboy.com! Subscribe to our daily weather email newsletter and our breaking news to stay up to date on severe weather alerts!