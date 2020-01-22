Fewer cold snaps in northern West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Let’s face it. Cold air hasn’t been around that often this winter.

We are on track for one of the warmest winters in recorded history with even more warmth on the horizon throughout north-central West Virginia.

Over the past 50 years, we have seen fewer consecutive days of below-average temperatures in December, January, and February.

Streaks of cold weather have decreased by 2 days over the past 50 years in Clarksburg, according to Climate Central.

This isn’t just happening here in the Mountain State, but across the country as well.

Warmer weather is on tap for the northern half of West Virginia over the next 8-14 days.

In the Mountain State, and across the Ohio Valley, we have a 50 percent chance of above-average temperatures from January 30 through the fifth of February.