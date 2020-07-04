FIREWORKS: How do they get their colors?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – West Virginians have been lucky that several fireworks celebrations are still ongoing, even with the current COVID-19 Pandemic.

Fireworks are really neat, but how do they get their colors? That answer comes from chemistry.

Different kinds of metal salts create the different colors in fireworks. Image: NASA

The colors of fireworks are created by a chemical compound known as metal salts.

Different than kosher salt or table salt, these “metal salts” are chemical compounds containing both metal and non-metal atoms. Some of these metal salts create intense colors when burned, making them perfect for combustion in the form of fireworks, according to EarthSky.