FIREWORKS: How do they get their colors?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – West Virginians have been lucky that several fireworks celebrations are still ongoing, even with the current COVID-19 Pandemic.

Fireworks are really neat, but how do they get their colors? That answer comes from chemistry.

Different kinds of metal salts create the different colors in fireworks. Image: NASA

The colors of fireworks are created by a chemical compound known as metal salts.

Different than kosher salt or table salt, these “metal salts” are chemical compounds containing both metal and non-metal atoms. Some of these metal salts create intense colors when burned, making them perfect for combustion in the form of fireworks, according to EarthSky.

The chemistry of firework colors. Courtesy: Compound Interest

