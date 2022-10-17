CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — We had a beautiful weekend with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. The coming days, however, will see chilly temperatures and lows falling below freezing and our first taste of winter.

Upcoming morning lows. (WBOY Image)

Freeze Watches and Warnings for north-central West Virginia.

When will it snow?

A passing cold front has brought in colder temperatures and more cloud cover to our area. We are expected to have temperatures fall into the lower 30s in the lowlands and 20s in the highlands overnight. The National Weather Service has issued both Freeze Watches and Warnings for counties in our area, as the growing season is still active in those locations. Temperatures will be above freezing during the day on Tuesday. Highs will be in the 40s and 30s. We could see a stray rain and snow shower during the day as well, but the greatest chance of snow will be overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. This time period is also the greatest chance for accumulation

How much snow will fall?

Overall the snow expected to fall will be more on the wet side. Which means it will likely melt as soon as it contacts the ground. Most areas should see little to no accumulation, yet higher elevations should not rule out potentially seeing an inch or two of snowfall in certain local areas when everything is said and done. Though due to ground temperatures, what’s left on the ground will not be representative of what may potentially fall.

Snowfall Tuesday into Wednesday morning. (WBOY)

How long will this cold air last?

Beyond Wednesday, temperatures will rebound in the 50s and then 60s by Friday. Skies will be mostly sunny and we should be back in the upper 60s and low 70s by the weekend. With above average temperatures to follow beyond the weekend.

