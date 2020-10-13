First flakes on Friday?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Brace yourselves, winter is coming!

A few snowflakes are possible into the higher elevations to wrap up the workweek. Why?

A strong cold front that is currently in the Pacific Northwest will be bringing in moisture and colder air into Appalachia as the next three days progress.

The potential anafront (frontal system with precipitation behind it instead of along or in front of it) arrives late Thursday into early Friday morning.

Due to this, precipitation will push into the Mountain State in the form of showers and downpours Thursday afternoon and evening into the day on Friday.

As high pressure settles in behind it, cooler air will mix in with the precipitation in the higher elevations above 2,500 feet.

Some frozen raindrops, sleet, or even snowflakes are possible in the high peaks of Randolph, Pocahontas, and Pendleton counties; Tucker County shouldn’t be ruled out for this as well.

Some people may think that it’s a little early for snowflakes to fall, but it is right around par for this time of year.

According to the National Weather Service, the highest peaks of West Virginia – such as Spruce Knob, Snowshoe Mountain, and the Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge among others – usually see their first snow between October 16th and Halloween.

The possible wintry precipitation will likely not stick as it will be brief, but it still could cause hazardous roadways along Corridor H and Route 219. Make sure to go slow and use caution if you run into any wintry weather that comes this way!

Stick to the StormTracker 12 weather team on Facebook, Twitter, and on www.wboy.com/weather for the latest weather updates in north-central West Virginia.