First Regionwide Snow of the Season

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Say it ain’t snow! Our first notable snow is on the way as we move into Tuesday. This could bring a headache for our morning commute and will linger into that afternoon for some.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory for almost all of north central West Virginia into Tuesday.

Along and west of I-79, the Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 12 PM Tuesday. As we head east of the interstate into the foothills and mountains, the Winter Weather Advisory lasts until 7 PM.

The Winter Weather Advisory extends into some of the ridges in the Alleghenies in Pennsylvania, south to Beckley and Charleston, and west into portions of Kentucky and Ohio.

This is because of rain and snow moving our way.

An area of low pressure to our west will be inching north and east. This system is bringing rain for parts of Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana, and some of the Deep South.

The rain will begin to push through north-central West Virginia after dinner as the system moves closer to us.

However, colder air will be moving in behind the cold front as temperatures will be dropping from the above-average high temperatures we have been seeing this afternoon.

With this frigid air moving in, the temperatures will drop and bring snow to our west and mixed precipitation later this evening through the overnight.

This is expected to become all snow by the early morning as temperatures are at or below freezing.

Expect snow showers to stick around through the morning commute.

Please make sure to take extra time for your drive and leave extra room between you and other vehicles – why?

Roads will be slick as pavement temperatures will be flirting with freezing across the lowlands and foothills. Expect more slippery roads heading into the higher elevations as road temperatures, especially greater than 2,500 feet, will be below freezing.

These conditions are expected to remain into the afternoon with snow showers lingering mainly along and east of I-79 through sunset.

By the time that the snow ends, we will see anywhere from a dusting of snow to around two inches with locally higher amounts possible along and east of I-79.

As we head into the foothills and mountains, we are looking at anywhere from two-to-four inches of snowfall.

The cold will move in right behind the snow as wind chills across the Ohio Valley will likely be around zero Tuesday evening.

The cold will stick around through Wednesday as temperatures are expected to be on the both sides of freezing which will keep the snow in place for much of the region.

Make sure to stay with the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest updates.