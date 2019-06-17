Flash Flood Watch for north-central West Virginia

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued across the majority of north-central West Virginia through 2 AM Wednesday morning. The counties included in the watch include Monongalia, Garrett, Preston, Marion, Taylor, Wetzel, Tyler, Pleasants, Wood, Doddridge, Harrison, Barbour, Tucker, Braxton, Gilmer, Ritchie, Lewis, and Upshur.

Counties impacted by Flash Flood Watch

Why are we seeing a Flash Flood Watch? Heavy rain that came down Sunday and Monday morning soaked the ground. That, in addition to multiple rounds of heavy rain expected into the middle of the week are increasing our storm threat.

From 6 a.m. Sunday morning to 6 a.m. Monday morning, up to one inch of rain fell across north-central West Virginia.

The highest amounts of rain were west of I-79 and closer to the Ohio River and the I-77 corridor.

With a steady stream of moisture coming in from the south and west, a slow-moving frontal boundary will be providing more moisture in the form of rain, thunderstorms, and even fog, as the system inches eastward.

Forecast totals through very early Wednesday will exceed 1-2 inches of rainfall with locally higher amounts possible.

Some spots in the foothills of Barbour, Tucker, and Preston counties as well as areas closer to the Ohio River could see upwards of 2-3 inches of rainfall.

Flooding is possible in low-lying areas as well as near creeks, streams, rivers, and valleys. Urban areas are also prone to flash flooding due to poor drainage and abundant amounts of pavement and surfaces that poorly absorb water such as pavement and concrete.

With areas of heavy rain, make sure to go slower and leave plenty of room between your vehicle and other cars. If you have your wipers going, you must also have your headlights on per state law.

If you do run into any flooding, make sure to get to higher ground. Do not attempt to drive through flooded roadways!

Just six inches of water can sweep a person off their feet and a foot of water can sweep a car away!