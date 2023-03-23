CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Spring has remained dry so far, but headed into the weekend, West Virginia could see a period of heavy rain and possible flash flooding. The National Weather Service has already issued a Flood Watch for most of north central West Virginia that is in effect Thursday evening until Saturday afternoon. Areas most effected will be north of Corridor H.

Excessive rainfall outlook for tomorrow – WBOY Image

As a cold front passes over the region this, downpours and thunderstorms will be seen as it parks itself over West Virginia. We will see multiple rounds of heavy rain through Saturday. The commute Friday morning could be rather wet as potentially upwards of an inch of rain will fall. Ponding on roadways could be a hazard to go along with localized flash flooding in low-lying areas, places near rivers or streams & poor drainage areas.

Heavy rainfall could accompany your commute in the morning – WBOY IMAGE

Possible Break from Rain Midday

More rain Friday evening -WBOY IMAGE

Warm front lifting across the region with more heavy rain. – WBOY IMAGE

Most rain activity should end by the after noon with temperatures in the 70s. -WBOY IMAGE

Moisture will continue to move in from the west but we could get a slight reprieve late morning and midday Friday, but rain will be quick to reestablish itself in the afternoon with more showers and downpours. Late evening we could get a break from rain before another round of heavy showers before the sun rises Saturday morning. By the afternoon most rain activity should end and temperatures should will to the lower 70s as another warm front lifts across the region, although there is the possibility of a straggler shower or two in the afternoon.

Greatest rainfall totals in the state will be towards the northern half. – WBOY IMAGE Some areas will top 2 inches of rain with locally higher amounts possible. – WBOY IMAGE

Rainfall totals could top two inches in some locations by Saturday. Most potential flooding will be north of Corridor H. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has already declared a State of Preparedness in all 55 counties ahead of the possibly hazardous weekend weather.

Flash Flooding comes with it’s own set of dangers as well too. March 23 is the 4th day of West Virginia Spring Severe Weather Awareness Week which focuses on Flash Flood Safety. Heavy downpours can lead to rapidly rising water. In some locations this can inundate roadways and make them impassable. It is always better to “turn around don’t drown” than to attempt cross a flooded roadway.

Flash Flooding infographic – Courtesy of the Nation Weather Service (NWS) Road Safety for Flash Flooding -WBOY IMAGE

By Sunday high pressure should move in with sunny skies that should help us dry out.

Rain chances the next 7 days. – WBOY IMAGE

