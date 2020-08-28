Flash flooding strikes central West Virginia Thursday

BIRCH RIVER, W.Va. – Flash flooding caused by over 4 inches of rain impacted portions of southern Braxton and Webster counties, as well as northern Nicholas and Clay counties Thursday.

Rounds of torrential downpours continued to move over this tri-county region Thursday afternoon/evening. A MESONET station located in the Birch River area of northern Nicholas County reported 4.73 inches of rain fell between 3:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Radar estimates indicate that most of the flash flood warned area received anywhere from to 2-4 inches Thursday afternoon.







Birch River, Nicholas County. Credit: Kara Williams

Flooded roads, creeks out of their banks, and even flooded property and homes were all part of reports submitted to the Charleston National Weather Service.

Heading into the weekend these same locations will be monitored for additional high water concerns with 1-3″+ on the way through Saturday.