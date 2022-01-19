Flash freeze and snow Thursday morning

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – As rain moves through north-central West Virginia Wednesday evening, colder air will change that moisture into snow Thursday morning.

Snow will be heaviest in the pre-dawn hours Thursday with snow showers winding down after sunrise.

Flurries are possible through the rest of the morning. Snowflakes are in the cards through midday and early afternoon for the higher elevations.

HOW MUCH SNOW IS EXPECTED?

The expected winter weather will cause a few headaches, but it will likely not shut anything down.

All of north-central West Virginia will likely see 1-3 inches of snow. Locally higher amounts are possible in the ridges and above 3,000 feet in elevation.

This will cause hazardous travel along many roadways across north-central West Virginia.

TREACHEROUS COMMUTE

On top of the new snow Thursday morning, the melted snow from the weekend’s winter storm melted Wednesday.

As temperatures plummet, the snowmelt on the roads will ice over Thursday morning causing a layer of slippery conditions underneath the several potential inches of snow.

Because of this flash freeze and snow, make sure to take extra caution on the Thursday morning commute by driving slow, pumping the brakes on ice, leaving plenty of following distance, and having your headlights on. Make sure to dress appropriately as well as have an emergency kit with a charged cell phone just in case you get stuck or in an accident.

Stick with the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest weather updates on Facebook, Twitter, the StormTracker 12 app on Android and Apple devices, and on wboy.com! Subscribe to our daily weather email newsletter and our breaking news to stay up to date on severe weather alerts!