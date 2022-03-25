CLARKSBURG W.Va. – Flooding is the largest severe weather threat, not only here in north-central West Virginia but across the entire country.

Downtown Philippi, 1985 flood (AP/WIDE WORLD PHOTOS)

The topography of West Virginia causes flooding to be very prominent, due to the valley’s and mountain passes. Low-lying areas along streams, creeks, and rivers also see flooding fairly regularly due to water overflowing from their banks.

What should you do in the event of a flood?

If you see any high, potentially deep, standing water of an unknown depth, you should turn around and get to higher ground.

Flood safety (WBOY image)

Heavy rainfall can lead to rapid water rising in low-lying areas and rivers. It does not take much for a person or even a vehicle to be swept away by moving water.

Watch vs. Warning (WBOY image)

You will typically either see a Flash Flood Watch or a Flash Flood Warning in the event of heavy rainfall. But, what is the difference?

A Flash Flood Watch means the the conditions are favorable for flooding to occur and that you should be prepared to take action.

A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is actively occurring and that you should take action immediately.

Stick with the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest weather updates on Facebook, Twitter, the StormTracker 12 app on Android and Apple devices, and on wboy.com! Subscribe to our daily weather email newsletter and our breaking news to stay up to date on severe weather alerts!