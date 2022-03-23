CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- Today is day three of Flood Safety and Severe Weather Awareness Week. Today’s topic concerns the science behind hail and hail safety.

What is hail?

Hail is a form of precipitation consisting of solid ice, that forms in the updrafts of thunderstorms. Hail can damage cars, aircrafts, homes, and can even be deadly to people and livestock.

Hail can damage homes (NSSL image)

How does hail form?

Thunderstorms have strong winds moving upward and downward known as updrafts and downdrafts. Raindrops are then carried upward in the updraft into the colder parts of the atmosphere and begin to freeze into small hailstones. Hailstones then begin to fall through the cloud towards the ground, but get caught in the updraft again causing them to collide with other raindrops and thus growing larger. The hailstone will continue this cycle of falling, getting caught in the updraft, growing, and falling again until the hailstone becomes too heavy to be carried back up by the updraft or when the updraft weakens.

HAIL FORMATION PART 1 (WBOY IMAGE)

HAIL FORMATION PART 2 (WBOY IMAGE)

HAIL FORMATION PART 3 (WBOY IMAGE)

HAIL FORMATION PART 4 (WBOY IMAGE)

Hail is often measured by comparing it to a known object and can be anywhere from the size of a marble to the size of a grapefruit or larger. The largest hailstone recorded was recovered in Vivian, South Dakota on June 23, 2010. This hailstone weighed in at a whopping 1 lb 15 oz. and had a diameter of 8 inches and a circumference of 18.62 inches.

World’s Largest Hailstone ( NWS Aberdeen image)

Hail Safety

What should I do in the event of hail or other severe weather?

If you get caught in severe weather, be sure to move to a safe place immediately that is indoors, away from windows and on the lowest level of the building. If time permits, move your vehicles into a sheltered garage and provide shelter for animals.

Remain in your safe place until the severe threat has passed. Once it is safe to leave, report any severe weather, such as hail, the size of dimes or larger, wind damage, and tornados to your local National Weather Service or call your local law enforcement agency and ask then to relay the information to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service has further safety information on their website. https://www.weather.gov/safety/thunderstorm

Use this information as well as stay tuned to WBOY in order to keep you and your family safe during severe weather.

