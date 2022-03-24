CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- Today is day 4 of Flood Safety and Severe Weather Awareness Week. Today’s topic is the science of lightning and lightning safety.

As we head towards the warmer months of the year, the likelihood of a thunderstorm increases. Just yesterday we had thunderstorms roll through north-central West Virginia. Additionally warmer weather means more outdoor activities. With the threat of thunderstorms it is always important to be on the look out for lightning.

What is lightning?

How Lightning is formed WBOY IMAGE

Lightning is a discharge of electricity in the atmosphere or between the atmosphere or ground. Simply put it’s caused by the collisions of rain droplets and ice particles in the updraft and downdraft of a cumulonimbus(thunder cloud). These collisions cause positive and negative charges. When the difference in these charges becomes too great there’s an electrical discharge and you get lightning. These discharge’s can be reach temperatures upwards of 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit!

Types of Lightning.

There are two basic types of lightning. Intra-cloud lightning also known as cloud to cloud lightning and cloud to ground lightning. There are other lightning types known as elves, jets, and sprites, but those occur in the upper layers of the atmosphere. “Heat lighting” is not an actual form of lightning and is in fact flashes from thunderstorms far off in the distance reflecting off of higher level clouds.

Why is lightning dangerous?

With the quick and explosive nature of lightning it’s no surprise it can be destructive. Trees can explode due to the intense heat instantly vaporizing water inside. t strikes over 25 million times per year in the US. With most lightning activity occurring during the summer. On average it strikes and kills 20 people per year in the US and injuring many others. These injuries range in severity from, memory loss, dizziness, weakness, and severe burns. This is why it is important to practice safety whenever thunderstorms are around.

Lightning Safety

Lightning safety can be summed up with a simple phrase. When “thunder roars head indoors” but here are some more specific safety tips. First if you are outdoors head indoors immediately to a secure building. Lightning tends to strike the highest object in an area especially in an open field. Avoid trees, hills, ridges and other tall objects such as a radio tower. Avoid bodies of water and metal objects. Both can be perfect conductors for lightning and can harm someone in proximity to them. Wait at least 30 minutes after a lightning strike to resume outdoor activities. Lightning has been documented striking on average between 10 to 15 miles away from a storm. This is commonly known as a “bolt out of the blue.” Lightning has also been shown to strike the same place twice despite the cliche.

When you’re indoors stay away from windows that may contain metal. Stay off of corded electric appliances like phones. Refrain from taking showers or baths. Additionally protect your home appliances with a surge protector.

Additional safety information can be found here. https://www.weather.gov/safety/lightning

Use this information to keep you and others safe in the event of a thunderstorm.

