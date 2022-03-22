CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- Today is day two of Flood Safety and Severe Weather Awareness Week. Today’s topic concerns tornadoes and tornado safety.

We’ve all seen photos and videos from the Midwest as well as the Southern United States of the destruction Tornadoes can cause. While this severe weather phenomena is more likely to happen in those areas, West Virginia no stranger to them.

As recently as 2019 the Mountaineer State has seen a tornado. More specifically north-central West Virginia last saw a Tornado in Barbour and Nicholas county in 2016 and Upshur county in 2015. These were all on the lower end of the Fujita scale as EF-1 tornadoes but they still posed a danger to anyone in their paths.

Tree damage along a hilltop from the Queens, WV Upshur County tornado in 2005 . Courtesy – National Weather Service.

State Wide Tornado drill today at 11 am.

In the event of experiencing a tornado it is important to have a game plan in place. That is why at 11:00 am there is a planned statewide Tornado drill here in West Virginia, to practice what one would do in that situation.

What should I do in the event of a Tornado?

Be Informed.

Before a tornado hits you should make sure you have the means of getting severe weather updates and alerts. This can be done with a NOAA weather radio, or smart phone. Downloading our Stormtracker 12 app is also a good idea! Weather emergency alerts are commonly broadcast via cell phone towers. These are free messages via text are are sent by local and state public safety officials. Though if you aren’t getting them, make sure you have your settings on your phone properly configured as well as as seeing if it’s compatible. If you continue to have issues contact your service provider. More details on how to remain informed during an emergency can be found here.

Plan Ahead

Secondly prepare an emergency kit. Tornadoes are violent storms, often leaving devastation their wake. Make sure you have adequate first aid, food and water, batteries as well as a way to charge your personal devices. These are the basics when it come to emergency preparedness but here are some additional ideas for items.

Take Action

Third, have a safe secure place where you are protected from wind as well as debris. The best place to be at home or in a building is an interior room with no windows on the lowest level possible. Once windows are broken wind can easily enter the structure tearing it apart from the inside out. Exposure to flying debris also increases. Basements are the most ideal location but if you don’t have one, an internal room such as a bathroom works just as well. When you’re at your place of work or in the public avoid large open rooms such as a gymnasium or an auditorium hall. Go to the designated place or area that is the tornado shelter. Once in place cover yourself with either a mattress or blanket for additional protection from debris.

Where not to go – WBOY IMAGE

Where to go WBOY-IMAGE

Basement Safety WBOY IMAGE

Interior Room Safety WBOY IMAGE

If you’re outdoors or driving, find sturdy shelter immediately! Tents, storage sheds, and trailers are not adequate shelter during a tornado. Try to find a public building. Overpasses may seem appealing for shelter during a tornado but they are not safe at all! Winds traveling through an overpass can intensify already strong tornadic winds. One could possibly be blown away by accelerated winds travelling through an overpass. If all else fails and you cannot find safe shelter in the outdoors, find a low lying area such as a ditch or creek bed and lay flat with your hands over your head.

The National Weather Service has further safety information on their website. https://www.weather.gov/safety/tornado

Use this information as well as stay tuned to WBOY in order to keep you and your family safe during severe weather.

