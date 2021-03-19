Flood Safety and Severe Weather Awareness Week – Flood Safety

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Flooding is the biggest severe weather threat, not just in north-central West Virginia, but across the entire Mountain State.

Flood of 1985 in Clarksburg – Jeff Hanlin

Because of the topography in West Virginia, communities throughout the state see lots of rain in our valleys, mountain passes, and hollers. Low-lying areas along creeks, streams, and rivers also tend to see flooding due to those bodies of water overflowing their banks.

So what do you do if encounter a flood?

If you see any high, potentially deep, or standing water, you should turn around and seek higher ground.

Heavy rainfall, either in a single event or over a period of time, can lead to water rises in low-lying areas and rivers. It could also lead to flooding in urban areas thanks to overflowing the drainage system, and then cause street flooding or ponding on roadways.

Just six inches of water can sweep a person off of their feet. A foot of water can sweep away a car; a foot-and-a-half of water can sweep away a tractor trailer.

These large bodies of water could also be hiding sinkholes, potholes, and ditches which cars and humans could fall into. They could also wash away roadways, and cause mudslides and rockslides in hilly areas like what we see in parts of West Virginia.

Flooding on Emily Drive in Clarksburg – Brandon Bunnell

