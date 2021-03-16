Flood Safety and Severe Weather Awareness Week: Tornado Safety

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – This week is Flood Safety and Severe Weather Awareness Week across the state of West Virginia. There was a statewide tornado drill at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, and the focus of the day was on tornado safety.

Before a tornado strikes, it is important to be signed up for local emergency alerts provided by your local emergency manager so that you can be properly informed when a Tornado Warning is issued.

You and your family also should also build an emergency kit stocked full of items to keep you safe.

There are four main places that you may find yourself in the event of a Tornado Warning: your house, your workplace/school, outside, or in a vehicle. If you are in your house, go to your basement, safe room, or an interior room away from any window or exterior doors.

If you are at your workplace or school, it is important to follow your tornado drill provided to you. Be sure to remain clear or windows and large rooms such as cafeterias or gymnasiums. If you are stuck outside and the tornado approaching, find the nearest sturdy building to seek shelter in. If you have time, find a safe building protect yourself in. If you are in a vehicle, it is important to leave the vehicle as quickly as possible and seek shelter.

It is common misconception that being under an overpass is safe, that is simply NOT TRUE. In the event that no sturdy shelter is near by, hunker down in a ditch or vine.

The National Weather Service has more information on these action plans on their website https://www.weather.gov/safety/tornado.

Use these steps outlined to keep you and your family safe in the event of a tornado or other severe weather.

Stick with the StormTracker 12 Weather Team throughout the week as we will be detailing other severe weather preparedness steps to keep you safe.