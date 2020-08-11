Flood threat in mountains for rainy workweek

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – It’s been a warm and humid start to the workweek with a few showers and downpours across north-central West Virginia.

More rain is possible as the Mountain State heads into Wednesday and Thursday.

An isolated flood threat is possible east of I-79 into the foothills and mountains Wednesday and Thursday; these flooding situations will mainly be in the afternoon and evening hours.

Spurts of hard and fast rain will produce localized flooding in high runoff areas, as well as in low-lying areas, and near rivers, creeks, and streams.

Rainfall amounts will be minimal in the lowlands.

Mountaineers in the foothills and in the higher elevations will likely see up to an inch of rainfall through Thursday night with localized areas possibly seeing up to three inches of rain.

Rapid water rises in low-lying areas could cause problems for West Virginians on the roadways and in locations across the state.

Six inches of water can sweep a person under the standing water and a foot of standing water can wash a car off its tracks. In localized flooding situations, make sure to get to higher ground and away from creeks, streams, and rivers if possible.

Relatively good news for some is coming, though. The likelihood of rain to dwindle across the Mountain State.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, there is a 33-percent chance of drier-than-average conditions across north-central West Virginia. Due to this, expect the possibility of more sunshine and less rain is on the way. Unfortunately, this could lead to more drought conditions.

