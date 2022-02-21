CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – The most dangerous facet of severe weather in the Mountain State will once again make itself known Tuesday and Wednesday.

FLOOD THREAT FOR WEST VIRGINIA

Much of north central West Virginia, albeit most of the state, will see heavy rain and the potential for flooding Tuesday through Wednesday morning.

Flood threat for West Virginia (WBOY)

From Wheeling down to Clarksburg, Charleston and Bluefield, West Virginia has the potential to see isolated flash flooding and areal flooding over the next 48 hours. Because of the heavy rain that is expected, this is more likely in high runoff areas and communities near creeks, rivers, and streams.

This is especially the case west of I-79.

Flood Watch for Ohio and Little Kanawha River valleys (WBOY)

In north central West Virginia specifically, there is a Flood Watch out for Tyler, Pleasants, Ritchie, Gilmer, Wirt, Calhoun and Wood counties from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning. This is specific for the river valleys and tributaries branching off of the Ohio, Kanawha and Little Kanawha rivers.

HOW MUCH RAIN?

Rain showers are expected to begin Tuesday morning just in time for the commute to work and school.

Rain is expected to begin Tuesday morning in north central West Virginia. (WBOY)

The precipitation is expected to last through midday, before another round of more rain and potential non-severe thunderstorms move through Tuesday evening through early Wednesday morning.

The second round of rain and thunderstorms is expected Tuesday evening.

Because of the onslaught of precipitation in the area, most of north central West Virginia is expecting 1-2 inches of rain beginning Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning.

How much rain is expected in north-central West Virginia Tuesday through Wednesday? (WBOY)

Locally, higher rainfall amounts are expected to the west of I-79 where the Flood Watch has been issued.

Flooding is possible due to steady rain occurring over time. If you run into high or rushing water, remember – higher ground, turn around, don’t drown.

Gusty winds up to 35 MPH are also possible because of the system moving through. This, in addition to the flood threat, could cause some power outages and downed trees or power lines.

Stick with the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest weather updates on Facebook, Twitter, the StormTracker 12 app on Android and Apple devices, and on wboy.com! Subscribe to our daily weather email newsletter and our breaking news to stay up to date on severe weather alerts!