Flood threat into Friday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After some showers on our Wednesday, more rain is expected across north-central West Virginia to end the workweek.

However, since the northern half of the Mountain State is well-below average in rainfall for the year to date thus far, the heavy rain on dry soils may cause areas of flooding.

Most of the state of West Virginia is under a “Scattered Flood Risk” for Thursday and Friday, beginning Thursday morning through Friday afternoon.

Pockets of heavy downpours will likely cause flash flooding throughout the region. Urban areas, roads, and small streams are the most vulnerable.

Creeks, rivers, and streams may overflow their banks and cause dangerous conditions for people in rural areas.

Heavy rainfall can lead to rapid water rises along rivers and in low-lying areas. Remember, just six inches of high water can sweep a person away and just a foot of rainfall can sweep away a car or SUV.

Much of the region will see this heavy rain through Friday.

Model outputs across the region have almost all climate sites seeing at least a quarter-inch of rain with pockets of downpours and thunderstorms causing one-to-three inches of rain in several locations. Make sure to watch out for ponding and high water!

If you see any flooding – please send any pictures, videos, and/or rainfall reports to weather@wboy.com.

