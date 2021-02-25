Flood threat possible as moisture moves in

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After mainly dry and sunny conditions across north-central West Virginia Wednesday and Thursday, with the exception of a few showers – more rain is on the way for our weekend.

It all comes from a system to our south and west.

The showers and storms in Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma will be weakening before it reaches the Mountain State bringing rain Friday afternoon and evening, and then again for the weekend.

The first round comes Friday afternoon and evening with increasing clouds and light rain showers for the lowlands.

Colder air into the higher elevations will provide some sleet, freezing rain, and wet snow above 3,000 feet in elevation as the system pushes north and east. This will continue into Friday evening.

Round two comes Saturday morning with steady rain showers and warmer air for the foothills and mountains. Rain is also possible in the lowlands along and south of Route 50.

Luckily, this will dry up as Saturday progresses. However, there is more on the way.

Steady rain and downpours are possible starting late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The heaviest rain will be before lunchtime on Sunday. Things will be slowing down as the system weakens Sunday afternoon and evening.

That’s when colder air pushes into the region and changes some of the rain in the mountains into a wintry mix of sleet and wet snow Monday morning as of now. The system should be out of north-central West Virginia by lunchtime Monday.

These rounds of rain will bring a decent amount of rain to north-central West Virginia.

Through Sunday night, anywhere from 1-2 inches of rain is expected in north-central West Virginia with higher amounts expected south of Route 33 into Braxton, Webster, Pocahontas, and southern Randolph counties.

The abundance of rain will also bring a flood threat to the mountains and foothills, especially in Webster, Randolph, Tucker, Barbour, Upshur, Pocahontas, and Preston counties.

Why the flood threat? Because of the combination of the rain, warm temperatures, and abundant snowpack – especially into the high peaks.

Tweet from the National Weather Service’s Ohio River Forecast Center https://twitter.com/NWSOHRFC/status/1364984521616101379/photo/1

This will slowly tick water levels in our rivers and tributaries upward, and could cause potential concerns over the next few days. Some spots, especially along the Cheat, Blackwater, and Middle Fork Rivers could see minor to moderate flooding over the next ten days.

The StormTracker 12 weather team will be monitoring the river levels and flood chances as the days progress.

