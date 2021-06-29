Flood threat returns Thursday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After a hot and humid week, rain will come to north-central West Virginia to cool us down as we wrap up June and enter July.

Showers and thundershowers will pop up Wednesday afternoon and evening from the instability caused by another hot and humid day ahead of us Wednesday with highs near 90 and muggy dewpoints.

That moisture, however, is ahead of an approaching system from our west.

An approaching line of storms will be moving in from Oklahoma up to Indiana and bring us rounds of showers and storms into Thursday.







Rain will likely be heavy from the morning into the afternoon and evening with a few breaks in the action.

The heaviest rain will likely be in the afternoon and evening.

Anywhere from one-to-four inches of rain are possible with locally lesser and higher amounts possible.

Because of all this potential rainfall, flash flooding is possible with this system as rapid water rises are possible.

Urban areas and roadways are susceptible to flooding from this line of rain and thunderstorm activity as well as low-lying areas along and near creeks, rivers, and streams. Make sure to have that flood plan ready as numerous areas across north-central West Virginia are still cleaning up from flooding earlier in June.

