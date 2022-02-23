CLARKSBURG W.Va. – An Areal Flood Watch has been issued for Taylor, Barbour, Randolph, Webster, Upshur, Lewis, Braxton, Gilmer, Ritchie, Wirt, Wood, Pleasants, Tyler, Doddridge, and Harrison counties from early Thursday morning through early Friday morning. Downpours and steady rain are expected, increasing the chances of isolated flash flooding.

Areal Flood Watch (WBOY)

After a wet couple of days, another round of rain is expected Thursday into Friday. Thursday morning is expected to see some wintry precipitation that could cause hazardous travel conditions on the roads across the region; freezing rain and sleet are expected through the morning hours.

Freezing rain and sleet chances (WBOY image)

Excessive runoff could result in the flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Widespread rainfall Thursday night (WBOY image)

The region is expected to receive another 1-2+ inches of rain with locally higher amounts through Friday afternoon.

Rain Totals through Friday afternoon (WBOY image)

