Weather Alert map for West Virginia as of 3 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2023. (NWS)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The National Weather Service issued Flood Warnings in 11 counties on Tuesday, including two in north central West Virginia.

Since early afternoon on Jan. 3, the following counties have been under the warning:

Jackson

Mason

Pleasants

Ritchie

Tyler Wirt

Wood

Monongalia

Ohio

Wetzel

Marshall

A Flood Warning is issued when a hazardous weather event is imminent or already happening, according to the National Weather Service. This means that residents should take action if they are in flood-threatened areas, such as river or creek valleys.

The warnings in north central West Virginia were issued between noon and 1 p.m. In Monongalia County, it will continue until 5:30 p.m. and in Ritchie, it will continue until 7:45 p.m. Marion County is also under a Flood Advisory. For the most recent updates on weather watches and warnings in north central West Virginia and the surrounding area, visit the StormTracker 12 Weather Alerts page.

Schools in some northern counties, including Marshall and Wetzel, dismissed school early on Tuesday due to possible flooding. Marion County Schools also announced that Rivesville Elementary will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 4, due to additional rain forecasted in the area and current high waters.

Those who are under the warnings or have high water should follow these guidelines from the National Weather Service:

Never drive around a barricade, which is there for your protection. Be especially cautious at night, when it is harder to recognize flood dangers.

If you come upon a flowing stream where fast-moving water is above your ankles, turn around, don’t drown. Six inches of swift-moving water can knock you off your feet. Many people are swept away wading through flood waters, resulting in injury or death.

Children should never play around high water, storm drains, or viaducts. It is very easy to be swept away by fast-moving water.