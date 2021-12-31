Flooding and storm threat to ring in 2022

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Get ready for a wet start to the new year!

A large system of rain and thunderstorms will impact north-central West Virginia Saturday. The system is currently developing from Texas into the Deep South.

As it gets its act together, this will form rounds upon rounds of rainfall for the Ohio Valley New Year’s weekend.

FLOOD WATCH

An Areal Flood Watch has already been issued from Oklahoma to us here in north-central West Virginia.

An Areal Flood Watch, which means that flooding can happen due to rain over an extended period of time, has been issued for Taylor, Barbour, Harrison, Lewis, Upshur, Braxton, Webster, Doddridge, Tyler, Pleasants, Wood, Gilmer, and Ritchie counties from midnight Saturday morning through Sunday at 1 am.

Areal and flash flooding are all possible; this is especially the case in urban areas, roads, and small streams. The reason the flooding is in the cards is because we have already seen so much rain since Christmas.

Over the past week, some spots across north-central West Virginia have already seen over an inch or two of rainfall.

Even more rain is in the cards this weekend.

Most communities across the lowlands and foothills will see anywhere between 1-2 inches of rain. Spots in the mountains will likely see locally higher amounts up to three inches of rain.

STRONG STORMS?

On top of all the rain, a few strong storms are possible Saturday afternoon and evening.

Most of the Mountain State is under a Level 1 Severe Storm Risk for Saturday late afternoon and evening.

The big threats:

40-60 MPH wind gusts

Power outages

Areas of flooding

Isolated tornado

The strongest line of storms will likely move through north-central West Virginia Sunday evening into the early morning hours of Monday. Make sure to stay weather aware as this will likely turn into snow on Sunday; there is potential for a headache for the Monday morning commute.

