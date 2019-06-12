StormTracker 12 Weather Forecast

Flash Flood Watch

WBOY STORMTRACKER 12 WEATHER SYNOPSIS:

FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PRESTON, TUCKER, BARBOUR, MONONGALIA, WETZEL, TYLER, PLEASANTS, MARION, HARRISON, TAYLOR, RITCHIE, DODDRIDGE, LEWIS, UPSHUR, GILMER, BRAXTON, AND WOOD COUNTIES UNTIL 2 AM WEDNESDAY. 1-2 INCHES OF RAIN IS POSSIBLE WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE NORTH AND WEST. FLOODING IN URBAN AREAS AS WELL AS NEAR CREEKS, STREAMS, RIVERS, LOW-LYING AREAS AND IN VALLEYS ARE POSSIBLE. TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN!

After a mixed bag of weather for dear old Dad, the great Father’s Day present of rain keeps on giving. After rounds of heavy rain this morning, a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the majority of the region through the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday. Flooding is possible with heavy rain early this morning as well as later this afternoon and evening thanks to a stout flow of moisture moving in from the southwest. This could also produce gusty winds and lightning, but rain looks to be the main threat with these downpours and possible strong storms. That will keep the dew points pretty sticky with temperatures in the upper 70s to around 70 in the mountains.

More rain is expected overnight with scattered showers and storms continuing to be in the cards. A greater chance of flooding is expected Tuesday as an additional inch or more of the wet stuff is expected to come down on already saturated soils. We could see downed tree limbs and power lines as well because of the soaked ground and potentially gusty winds. Lightning is also a possibility. Temperatures Tuesday are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 70s. Rain and storms are expected to die down Wednesday as the flood threat decreases, but they are still possible into your Hump Day and Thursday.

The rain moves out early Friday and will allow us to dry out for a brief period. Unfortunately, another wave of moisture moves in late Saturday into Sunday as we could see more chances of rain and flooding into next week.

MONDAY: Heavy rain and thunderstorms. High: 79. Low: 67.

TUESDAY: Heavy rain and thunderstorms with a greater flash flood threat. High: 78. Low: 65.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 78. Low: 66.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 79. Low: 58.

FRIDAY: Showers fading early, then turning partly cloudy. High: 74. Low: 59.

SATURDAY: Starting sunny with a chance of fog, becoming cloudy with a rain and storm threat late. High: 82. Low: 63.

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy with a thunderstorm chance. High: 80. Low: 62

–StormTracker 12 Meteorologist Scott Sincoff

