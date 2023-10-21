Editor’s Note: Updated Freeze Watch to Freeze Warning. Also, specified time it will be in effect.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Freeze Warning will be put into effect Sunday night in a number of West Virginia counties according to a release from the Upshur County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
A Freeze Warning means that, during the specified time, temperatures may reach sub-freezing, with Sunday’s warning possibly reaching down to 31 degrees. The warning will last from 2 a.m. until 9 a.m. Monday morning.
The following areas will likely be affected:
- Mason County
- Jackson County
- Wood County
- Pleasants County
- Tyler County
- Roane County
- Wirt County
- Calhoun County
- Ritchie County
- Doddridge County
- Clay County
- Braxton County
- Gilmer County
- Lewis County
- Harrison County
- Taylor County
- McDowell County
- Wyoming County
- Upshur County
- Barbour County
- Northwest and southeast Raleigh County
- Northwest and southeast Fayette
- Northwest and southeast Nicholas
- Northwest and southeast Webster
- Southeast Pocahontas
- Northwest Randolph
Parts of southeast Ohio and southwest Virginia will also be affected.
“Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing,” the release said.
To prevent damage, people should bring in any sensitive plants, cover ground pipes as well as drain, slowly drip or wrap any vulnerable outdoor water pipes.
