HARMAN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Charleston has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for West Virginia’s higher-elevation mountains for Tuesday.

The NWS expects freezing rain with total ice accumulations of up to a quarter of an inch and wind gusts of up to 50 mph in areas.

Areas where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Tuesday, Nov. 20 Credit: National Weather Service.

The advisory is in effect for northwest and southeast Pocahontas County and southeast Randolph County, as well as Pendleton parts of Preston, Tucker, Grant and Mineral counties.

It will go into effect on Tuesday from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The NWS said there may be difficult travel conditions during the morning commute, and that wind gusts could bring down tree branches. It is advising drivers to slow down and use caution on the road, and for residents to prepare for possible power outages.