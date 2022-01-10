Frigid forecast not good for our furry friends

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Some frigid air is continuing to torment north-central West Virginia with much colder than usual weather on the way into Tuesday.

STORMTRACKER ALERT

A Wind Chill Advisory in effect through 10 AM Tuesday for Garrett, eastern Tucker, western Grant, western Pendleton, western Greenbrier, southeast Randolph and northwest Pocahontas counties due to potential wind chills plummeting to 15-below-zero or lower.

Make sure to remember the 3 P’s in this cold weather –

People: Layer up and reduce time outside to prevent hypothermia. Make sure to check on your family and friends.

Pipes – Cover them up to prevent bursting pipes. This keeps them warm and better insulated. Some faucets may need to be kept dripping to prevent freezing.

Pets – Reduce time outside and watch their paws. The longer the dogs are hitting the frigid pavement, the more susceptible they could be to getting frostbite or even hypothermia.

This is especially true for short-haired dogs and smaller-to-medium size dogs. Make sure to keep our pups and cats warm with sweaters, blankets, and whatever else is necessary. Also, check on your livestock to make sure they are warm.

CONTINUED COLD?

Temperatures are looking chilly for the next couple of weeks.

Afternoon high temperatures will be all below the freezing mark over the next seven days, with the exception of Wednesday’s forecast high of 46 degrees.

Things don’t look like they will get much warmer through the end of January.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, temperatures will likely be below-average through January 24th. This means that we may be in for a stretch of frigid weather that could be good for snow, if the set-up is just right.

Stick with the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest weather updates on Facebook, Twitter, the StormTracker 12 app on Android and Apple devices, and on wboy.com! Subscribe to our daily weather email newsletter and our breaking news to stay up to date on severe weather alerts!