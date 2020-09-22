Frigid frost welcomes Fall in the higher elevations

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Although Autumn didn’t officially start until 9:31 a.m. Tuesday morning, it felt like winter in the higher elevations.

Topographical look at Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge weather station. Courtesy: Nick Webb, NWS Charleston

Temperatures dropped to 18.6 degrees Fahrenheit this morning at the Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge in the mountains of Tucker County; the refuge sits at an elevation of 3,150 feet.







Pictures courtesy of Allegheny Mountains Weather

Frost and frozen fog encompassed much of the mountain counties thanks to clear skies, calm winds, and a temperature cooling past the dew point. The dew point, or in this case, “frost point,” is the measurement of moisture in the air; this means that the air gets so cold that the water vapor in the atmosphere turns into liquid.



Frost captured in Canaan Valley in Tucker County Tuesday morning. Pictures: Sue Smith

Temperatures across the rest of the region started off in the 30s, including Davis.

The warm spot within north-central West Virginia was in Morgantown with a morning low of 40 degrees on Tuesday.

Things, however, will get increasingly milder to start off our upcoming days as warmer and more humid air moves into north-central West Virginia.

