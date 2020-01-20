Frigid into Tuesday with fading flurries

CLARKSBURG, W.Va – The week started off beautiful, but frigid with snow showers across the region.

We saw many snowflakes in snow showers leaving a dusting across the lowlands, but to the north and east, light snowfalls accumulated throughout communities.

Snow showers in Bridgeport on Monday morning. Courtesy: Scott Sincoff

Garrett County, Maryland took the cake with snowfall totals overnight Sunday into Monday with Bittinger receiving 4.7″ of snow.

Towns in Preston and Tucker counties had light accumulations giving those communities in the higher elevations some hazardous travel conditions.

Things were also pretty chilly across north-central West Virginia.

Snow showers moved through the region thanks to a bitter northwest wind dropping temperatures into the single digits and teens.

Temperatures didn’t go up much throughout the northern half of the Mountain State.

Well-below average did the temperatures stay as the region stayed well below freezing with highs in the 20s for the lowlands and teens into the mountains. The average high for January 20th was 39°.

Conditions for Tuesday are expected to remain cold as things will drop into the teens overnight.

With a light wind out of the northwest, things will feel even colder.

Wind chill values for our morning commute will be dropping into the single digits above zero for the lowlands and into the single digits BELOW ZERO for the mountains.

When things get this cold, remember a few things.

Make sure to wear a few thin layers on top of each other – thermals and long johns work best. If you throw several heavy layers on top of each other – such as fleeces, sweatpants, and sweatshirts – your body has the potential to overheat and develop hyperthermia.

Try to reduce your time outside as staying out for long periods of time may reduce your body’s core temperature and have you develop hypothermia and frostbite. This goes for your furry friends as well. Stick your bare hand on the pavement and if it’s too cold for you, it is too cold for them; so keep those walks short. It is also a good idea to stay hydrated during cold temperatures to keep the blood flow pumping throughout your body.

It is also a good idea to put air in your tires, if you have not done so already.

For every 10° that drops in the air, tires lose approximately one to two pounds per square inch. Why? When it becomes cold, the colder air molecules need less space within areas such as tires to move around. This process is similar to making ice cubes.

High temperatures for Tuesday are expected to remain in the 20s to the lower 30s so keep the cold weather gear out and ready throughout the day tomorrow.