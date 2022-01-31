Frigid January wraps up in the Mountain State

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – January was a frigid month at the climate observation site in Clarksburg.

More than 74-percent of the high temperatures in the month of January were below-average; the average high temperature in Clarksburg for the month of January wavers 42 and 43 degrees.

The coldest high temperature in Clarksburg was just this past weekend on Saturday, January 29th with a high of 20 degrees. The warmest high temperature is currently the warmest day of 2022 so far; that was on January 1st with a high temperature of 60 degrees.

It is also worth noting that Clarksburg received four total inches of precipitation in January. This includes rainfall as well as snowmelt.

The coldest low temperature in Clarksburg was zero degrees back on January 27th.

The next coldest morning across the region was the morning of January 22nd. That was the date in which Morgantown, Elkins, and Canaan Valley received their monthly low and seasonal low temperatures; Morgantown received a low of two degrees above zero, Elkins measured a low of five below zero, and Canaan Valley recorded a low temperature of 31 degrees below zero.

Canaan Valley’s low temperature was the coldest ever recorded in the mountains of Tucker County and was only six degrees off the state record. That was set in Lewisburg on December 30, 1917.