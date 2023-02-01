Arctic air will be in the area Friday into Saturday – WBOY IMAGE

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — So far, this winter has been rather mild. We’ve seen a few bouts of winter weather here and there, but the cold air has not taken hold. In fact, this January was our third warmest on record in Clarksburg, West Virginia.

However, this Friday we will get another shot of arctic air and get temperatures that haven’t been seen since Christmas.

After reaching seasonable temperatures during the day on Feb. 2, a cold front will move through the area overnight Thursday into Friday. Temperatures Friday will top out in the 20s, with wind chill values in the teens and potentially the single digits in the mountains.

Cold air will continue to pour into the region as temperatures drop to the lower teens and single digits overnight into Saturday. While not near any records, it will be brutally cold to start off Saturday morning. During this period of time, it will be essential to wear layers and bundle up if staying outdoors for extended periods. Sunshine will help us warm up through the region to temperatures in the mid-30s and 20s.

Wind chill values during the day Friday – WBOY IMAGE

Wind chill values Saturday morning – WBOY IMAGE

Temperatures Saturday Morning. – WBOY IMAGE

Unlike around the holidays, bone-chilling air will only last a short period of time this weekend. Beyond Saturday, a significant warm-up will be in store for us with highs in the upper 40s and potentially the mid-50s by Tuesday!

The next seven days are looking relatively dry with the exception of the chance of an isolated shower Tuesday.

High Temperatures the next 7 days. – WBOY IMAGE Climate Prediction Center Temperature Outlook. -WBOY IMAGE.

Stick with the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest weather updates on Facebook, Twitter, the StormTracker 12 app on Android and Apple devices, and on wboy.com! Subscribe to our daily weather email newsletter and our breaking news to stay up to date on severe weather alerts!