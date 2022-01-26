Frigid temps and snow to end the week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Keep the winter gear out and ready as temperatures are expected to be cold into Thursday.

THURSDAY

A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for eastern Tucker, western Grant, southeastern Randolph, northwestern Pocahontas, and western Pendleton counties through Thursday morning.

Wind chills could get as low as 10-25 below zero; when people, animals, and livestock are exposed, this could result in hypothermia and/or frostbite.

Morning low temperatures are expected to be in the single digits with spots reaching zero or below-zero in the mountains.

Temperatures, however, will increase throughout the day Thursday as clouds move in as well.

Snow isn’t expected to move in until late Thursday evening.

FRIDAY

The wrap-up to the workweek is expected to bring widespread snow showers across the region.

Light-to-moderate snow showers will be intermittent throughout the day from the morning into the afternoon and evening with the bulk of the snow to the south and east.

Wintry precipitation is expected to fade as the evening progresses into Saturday with lingering flurries.

By the time everything is said and done, a few inches of snow is possible with more to the east.

The furthest western portions of north-central West Virginia closest to the Ohio River will see anywhere from a few flakes to up to a couple of inches as things stand Wednesday evening.

More snow is expected as you go east into the higher elevations with the mountains and foothills potentially seeing two-to-four inches of snow. Locally higher amounts are possible with hazardous travel and slick conditions possible during and after the snow.

This will lead to frigid temperatures Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Low temperatures for the weekend mornings are expected to be in the single digits before temperatures slowly warm up next week.

