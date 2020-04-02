Frost Advisory kicks off growing season

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The first day of April isn’t just a time for pranks and good fun, but also when farmers and agriculturists begin growing their plants and crops. It is the official start to the growing season for the lowlands in north-central West Virginia.

Joining our neighbors in eastern Kentucky, southeastern Ohio, and southwestern Virginia – the growing season has begun due to a mild winter and a warm March.

Due to the start of the growing season, the National Weather Service office in Charleston, W.Va. sends out frost advisories and freeze warnings to warn farmers of cold overnight temperatures that could hurt the upcoming yield and kill sensitive vegetation.

Strawberries and fruit trees have begun to blossom and are susceptible to damage with frosts and freezing.

Frost advisories will be issued when overnight low temperatures are forecast between 33 and 36 degrees with a calm wind and clear skies.

Our first frost advisory has been issued through Thursday morning at 9 a.m.

In our area, this advisory is for Taylor, Harrison, Barbour, Upshur, Lewis, Doddridge, Ritchie, Gilmer, and Braxton counties.

Freeze warnings and watches will be issued when temperatures are expected to be freezing or below freezing at 32 degrees or less.

The last average freezing temperature is still a bit further away on the calendar.

The average last 32 degree Fahrenheit temperature in Spring map for West Virginia and neighboring areas.

Courtesy: National Weather Service office – Charleston, W.Va.

For most of north-central West Virginia, the last time we will see a temperature at or below 32 degrees Fahrenheit will be from May 1 through May 10.

As you go higher in elevation, the last freezing temperature is in the second half of May.

Stay with the StormTracker 12 weather team for the latest weather updates through the growing season.