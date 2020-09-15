Frost and sub-freezing cold hits the mountains

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Tuesday started with one of the coolest mornings that we have seen in the summer months.

While Autumn doesn’t start for another seven days, Tuesday morning definitely felt like you wanted a warm cup of cider or a Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Minimum temperatures across much of the region were in the lower-to-middle 40s, with warmer conditions the further south you go. Webster Springs had the warmest low temperature with a temperature of 49 degrees this morning.

However, the high peaks were able to see below-freezing temperatures.

The Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge which sits at 3,150 feet in elevation reached a minimum low temperature of 30.2 degrees and plenty of frost.

In the Glades near Bittinger in Garrett County, Md., temperatures dropped to 27.59 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s once again for much of the region to start Wednesday.

Don’t be surprised if spots above 2,500 feet in elevation hit the mid-to-upper 30s early Wednesday morning.

