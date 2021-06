CLARKSBURG, W.Va. - A memorial was held Sunday, June 13, for Jessica Embry, a Clarksburg native, who died in April while trying to save two children who were drowning in North Carolina.

Embry was a fine arts teacher and orchestra director at Ashley High School in Wilmington, N.C. Dozens of friends and family gathered at the Sunny Croft Country Club for the memorial, including Lauren Moore, Embry's lifelong friend.