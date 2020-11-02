Goodbye Snow, Hello Warmth!

CLARKSBURG W.Va. – After cold and snowy conditions Monday morning, West Virginians will go “Snow? What snow?,” by the end of the week.





Locations across north-central West Virginia saw anywhere from a few flakes Sunday evening to two inches of snow at Snowshoe Mountain Monday morning.

The strong wind was also a big issue Sunday into Monday.

Canaan Heights in Tucker County saw the peak wind gust across the region Sunday and Monday with Elkins, Parkersburg, and Clarksburg seeing 46 MPH wind gusts.

The wind will luckily calm down as we head toward Election Day…why?

High pressure in Louisiana and Arkansas will bring warmer, dry air into the region. Sinking air from this high will continue to clear the sky and allow Summer-like warmth to push across north-central West Virginia.

Temperatures will be cool and Autumn-like with highs in the 50s for Election Day.

60s and sunshine will be back with us for the second half of the week with temperatures creeping up into the 70s for the weekend. These above-average conditions will be almost 20 degrees warmer than normal by the beginning of next week.

Expect the warmth to continue into the middle of November!

According to the Climate Prediction Center, above-average temperatures are in the cards over the next 8 to 14 days.

