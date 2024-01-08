CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Gov. Jim Justice has issued a State of Preparedness for all 55 of West Virginia’s counties amid predictions of severe weather in the Mountain State which is set to begin Tuesday morning.

According to a release from the Governor’s office, the National Weather Service has issued a weather watch, warning or advisory for all 55 counties in West Virginia. These alerts include high wind warnings, winter weather advisories and flood watches. All of which may cause power outages.

The National Weather Service is tracking a strong system that is predicted to head northwest of West Virginia on Tuesday morning and is predicted to mainly bring rain to the region, but slick roads and overall winter conditions can develop off of it.

As part of the State of Preparedness, the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) can “posture personnel and resources for quick response to any emergency that may develop,” the release said. Other related agencies have also been placed on standby if needed.

Gov. Justice and the WVEMD have asked all West Virginians to remain attentive to local weather conditions. 12 News will relay any update from the Governor’s office should one be issued.