Gov. Justice has issued a State of Preparedness ahead of possible flooding. Courtesy: Gov. Jim Justice’s Office.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Governor Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness across West Virginia due to severe storms on Monday. As such, the State Emergency Operations Center increased from “Steady State” to “Enhanced Watch.”

According to the release from the office of Gov. Justice, the National Weather Service “predicts heavy precipitation, damaging winds, hail, and a chance of isolated tornadoes for parts of the state.”

A tornado watch has also been issued until 6 p.m. for the following area:

As part of the State of Preparedness, the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) and other coordinating agencies are on standby in case of an emergency.

“For the latest updates on the severe weather, citizens are encouraged to monitor local forecasts, follow instructions from emergency management officials, and have a way to receive weather alerts, especially after dark,” the release said.

WVEMD updates can be found on its Facebook and X (Twitter) and the State of Preparedness can be read here.

